Orlando Bloom says new baby looks like Katy Perry: 'She's got those Katy blues'

Orlando Bloom sees everyone from himself to his mother to fiancée Katy Perry when he looks at their baby girl, but there's one trait that is pure Perry.

"The eyes do look like her," Bloom told Ellen DeGeneres on her show Tuesday. "It's funny, when she first came out I was like, 'Oh it's me, it's mini me,' and then fortunately she's got those Katy blues, which was perfect. And then she sort of looked like my mom, so I got a little bit confused because Katy's breastfeeding this mini me-slash-my mom, you know. I said, 'Who's she gonna look like next?'"

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

The pop star and the actor welcomed daughter Daisy Dove Bloom on Aug. 26, telling UNICEF in the announcement on Instagram that they were "floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."

Bloom, 43, is already in the groove when it comes to being able to soothe their baby, as he's used a Buddhist mantra that he's chanted since he was 16 to calm her down by whispering in her ear.

"It's quite sweet, she likes it," he said. "She responds very nicely. Katy's a bit like, 'What?' It's like I'm a baby whisperer, so I'm definitely winning the daddy points."

He and Perry, 35, have already gotten Daisy to sleep through the night from about 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

"It's unbelievable," Bloom said.

Bloom has also been enjoying time with his older son, Flynn, 9, with his previous wife, model Miranda Kerr. Flynn is growing into his big brother role for Daisy.

"We're all doing a lot of schooling remotely, we're at home a lot, so there's been a lot of time for just like nesting and and picking up and getting him to pick up around his room, and take care of the baby, sort of," Bloom said.