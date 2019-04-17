Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 17, 2019, 2:24 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

It's been almost two weeks since Kathie Lee Gifford said goodbye to TODAY, but she's already had a chance to say hello to the newest member of the TODAY family.

As viewers (and the rest of us) learned Tuesday morning, Hoda Kotb just welcomed her second child to the world — a baby girl named Hope Catherine — and that good news has given Hoda's former fourth-hour partner overjoyed.

"Hoda's a momma again!" Kathie Lee raved during a live visit to Fox News' "The Five" Tuesday. "I'm thrilled about that."

But she said that the news wasn't entirely unexpected as far as she was concerned.

Hoda Kotb smiles for the camera as she holds Hope Catherine in her arms and has new big sister, Haley Joy, right by her side. Courtesy Hoda Kotb.

"I knew that was coming," she added. "I just didn't know when it was coming."

Hoda had voiced her desire to expand her family by adopting another baby — both to friends and in her prayers — before her wish became a reality.

"In my heart I was like, 'Please, God, I hope this is something you anticipate for me,'' she told us when she made her official baby announcement via phone. "To get the call is so mind-blowing, you can't believe someone's saying 'Come and get her; she's here.' It's amazing."

And as for Kathie Lee, she's already had a chance to set eyes on that amazing new addition.

When a fan on Twitter reached out and asked if she'd had any hands on time with Hope, Kathie Lee said, "No, but we FaceTimed and she's GORGEOUS."