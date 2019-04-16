Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

April 16, 2019, 8:01 PM GMT By Terri Peters

Hoda Kotb's family has grown again! The TODAY co-anchor announced Tuesday she has adopted a second child — a baby girl named Hope Catherine.

Hope's arrival makes Hoda's first child, daughter Haley Joy, a big sister. Hoda her TODAY colleagues that the 2-year-old is excited about her new role.

"She was literally marching around saying, 'I'm a big sister!'' Hoda shared.

Haley's not the only one who's sharing their excitement about the new addition. Hoda's co-anchors and a host of celebrities have reached out on social media to congratulate her on the happy news.

"So much love!" Dylan Dreyer tweeted. "Congratulations @hodakotb ...words can’t describe how happy I am for you and your beautiful family!"

On a TODAY Show Instagram post announcing the news, Hoda's former co-host Kathie Lee Gifford commented, "So thrilled for you, Joel and Haley Joy! Blessings to all!"

Kathie Lee's daughter, Cassidy, wrote, "Oh my lanta I am crying the happiest tears!"

"My heart overflows with gratitude and joy," Savannah Guthrie wrote on Instagram.

"Happiest and tear-filled for my Hoda Kotb!" Jenna Bush Hager wrote in a heartfelt post.

Natalie Morales also chimed in, "Double the joy! I’m so happy for you Hoda! And congrats to big sis Haley who will be such an amazing sister."

"Best #popstart ever," declared Carson Daly.

All the way from Paris, reporting on the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral, co-host Craig Melvin welcomed the happy news. "Hey sweetie, I am so so happy for you," he said. "And as a parent of two — buckle up, baby."

Celebrities like Dr. Oz and Susan Lucci also left their well wishes on TODAY's Instagram post.

Here are more reactions to the news of baby Hope's arrival. Congratulations, Hoda!

Today we are all full of Hope. And Joy. And Love. And Happiness. For Hoda, Joel and big sister Hayley Joy. xoxo. https://t.co/HmGmNnNXU1 — Jean Chatzky (@JeanChatzky) April 16, 2019