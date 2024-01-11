Kali Uchis is pregnant! Singer and Don Toliver reveal baby news in new music video

Kali Uchis hit one of life’s ultimate high notes this week when she revealed that she is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, rapper Don Toliver.

The singer announced her pregnancy with a baby bump reveal in the new music video for her song “Tu Corazón Es Mío,” which was released Jan. 11.

The singer, whose legal name is Karly-Marina Loaiza, confirmed the news with posts on Instagram where she highlighted her excitement.

“Starting our family,” the post on her Instagram page reads. “Don’t take too long to get here, little books; Mom and Dad can’t wait to share our life with you.”

The 29-year-old singer shared a separate message to her Instagram story where she wrote, “The greatest moment of my life was when we first heard your heartbeat,” she wrote in the post. “Since then, our new little family has taught me a love I’ve never known. To a lifetime of more greatest moments.”

Toliver, who is also 29, expressed his excitement in his Instagram stories with posts featuring the newly dropped music video.

“We ready For you,” the rapper wrote in a post that included footage from the music video in which he also appears.

“Need to hurry and pull up,” he wrote in another. “We waiting on You!!!!!”

Uchis and Toliver have been in a relationship since 2020. Her newest album "Orquideas," which includes "Tu Corazón Es Mío," is set to release on Jan. 12, 2024, just one day after the special pregnancy reveal.