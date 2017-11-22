share tweet pin email

Julia Stiles is a mom!

The actress, who's currently starring in the British TV series "Riviera," gave birth to her first child, Summer Newcomb Cook on Monday. And she's already given us a tiny glimpse of the little one, who's clearly got a grip on this whole being born thing.

Strummer Newcomb Cook, born October 20, 2017. Thanks and ever thanks to the extraordinary Doctors, Nurses and staff at Mount Sinai for helping bring this utter joy into our lives. â¤ï¸â¨ "Hello, World!" A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Nov 21, 2017 at 3:50pm PST

The baby's father is Stiles' new husband, Preston Cook. The actress, 36, met Cook while working on the feature "Blackway" (originally titled "Go with Me") in 2015. Cook is a camera assistant.

As she told TODAY in June, "He's just a really good man."

Shutterstock Julia Stiles and Preston J. Cook at the BAFTA Awards in February.

The pair married in a "shotgun wedding" in September, and posted a sweet beachside photo from the occasion:

Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding? ðâ¨ A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Sep 26, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Stiles confirmed the pregnancy in June, but kept quiet about details after that. At least, until August when she shared a delightful bump photo on Instagram:

Alright, I couldn't resist. A post shared by Stiley Jay (@missjuliastiles) on Aug 1, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

Congratulations to you both! We wish you happiness with your little Strummer boy.

