Jinger Vuolo, formerly Jinger Duggar, and her husband, Jeremy, are the proud parents of a healthy baby girl.

The two told TODAY Parents Wednesday morning their second child, Evangeline Jo, had arrived “quickly and safely” on Sunday night.

“We’ve got good news!” they said in an exclusive statement to TODAY Parents. “Jinger is recovering very well, enjoying finally being able to hold her little angel.”

They said Evangeline means “good news” and Jo is in honor of Jeremy’s middle name, Joseph. She was born a healthy 7 pounds late Sunday night.

The Vuolos are also parents to Felicity, 2.

Jinger Vuolo and husband Jeremy with their new baby girl TLC / Counting On

“As for Felicity, she is in love with her little sister but has no idea how much sharing is in her future,” the parents said in the statement. “We are so grateful to God for this beautiful gift!”

Jinger Vuolo has said previously she was excited to have two girls.

"The bond that sisters share is unique, and one I cherish every day. After all these years, they’re still my best friends! I’m glad God’s giving that gift for Felicity to enjoy. As for me and Jeremy, we’ll definitely have our hands full! But there’s nothing else we’d rather carry," she wrote in her pregnancy announcement in May.

Vuolo experienced a miscarriage last fall, the couple told People earlier this year.

Jinger Vuolo and Evangeline Jo TLC / Counting On

"The morning after we announced to family that we were expecting, Jinger woke up and, woke me up very early in the morning, saying that she thought she lost the baby,” Jeremy, 32, told the magazine. "We found out later that day that she had. That was very difficult and definitely a trial for us.”

Jinger is the sixth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, stars of TLC's "19 Kids and Counting." She's also one of the stars of the TLC reality series, "Counting On." She married Jeremy, a former soccer pro, in November 2016.