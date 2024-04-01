Jennifer Garner announces the death of her dad in emotional Instagram post

Jennifer Garner's father, William John Garner, has died at the age of 85. The actor revealed the news with an Instagram post reminiscing about cherished memories of her dad.

On April 1, the “Alias” star shared the news that her father died “peacefully” in the afternoon on March 30.

“We were with him, singing ‘Amazing Grace’ as he left us,” the beginning of Garner’s caption reads. “Did we carry him across or scare him away — valid question.”

The actor's post featured childhood photos of her with her father and their family. It also included an older clip from a Capital One commercial in which Garner, a spokesperson for the brand, shared an on-screen moment with William.

“While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85-year-old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners,” Garner’s caption continues.

“Today is for gratitude. We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength. For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad.”

Garner went on to express her gratitude to the medical teams whose care she credited with extending her father’s life and giving him time to spend his last days with his children and grandchildren, as well as Garner’s mother, Patricia Ann Garner. According to the post, William and Patricia were married for 59 years.

“There is so much to say about my dad— my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us,” she concluded her post. “But for today, I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind.”

Garner’s announcement spurred friends and fans to offer condolences and reflect on their relationships with their fathers.

“Praying for you and your family losing a loved one is never easy,” actor Octavia Spencer wrote.

“Sending you and your whole family the most love and light and hugs,” Lily Collins, who stars in the Netflix series “Emily in Paris,” replied.

“I’m so sorry for the loss of your dad,” another user commented. “What a sweet smile. Sending love.”

“What a lovely face he had! A wonderful father is a tough thing to beat,” one user added. “I had one too and know in my bones how lucky I was — how lucky you were— thinking of you and sending buckets of love.”