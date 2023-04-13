Jenna Bush Hager recalls her water breaking in the middle of her baby shower: 'Laughter plus tears'

April 13 will always be a special day for Jenna Bush Hager — it's the day she welcomed her first daughter, Mila, 10 years ago.

On TODAY, Jenna said she wasn't expecting her daughter to arrive so early because her due date was in May.

The eventful early spring day started when Jenna was at an exercise class.

"I was doing a Soul Cycle and the guy behind me goes, ‘Girl, we’re going to have to carry you out like a Trojan Horse,’” she recalled on the show. “That’s what he said to me, and I was like, ‘This is probably my last Soul Cycle class.’”

After Jenna finished exercising, she went to her baby shower that afternoon. She was opening presents and sitting next to her best friend, who was also pregnant, when suddenly, she felt something in her body shift.

"I felt like my stomach was going blop blop, and somebody across me goes, 'Girl, you're going to have that baby right now.' And then it was like, three, two, water break."

Once Jenna's water broke, she said everyone immediately went into "panic mode," including her husband, Henry, who later heard the news.

"It was like laughter plus tears plus confusion," she said.

But at first, Henry thought it was a prank.

“Henry thought we were playing a joke on him, because Barbara and I have ganged up on him,” Jenna said.

Her parents, former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, were also "nervous," as Mila was their first grandchild.

When asked what she was going to do to celebrate Mila's birthday, Jenna said she is going to do what Mila wants, which is to prepare some Trader Joe's dumplings and create a scavenger hunt.

"Usually, she's like, 'I want you to be there when I open presents.' So we're doing a scavenger hunt so that she can open presents and just celebrate her day," Jenna said.

On Instagram, Jenna also celebrated her little one's birthday by sharing three photos of her daughter holding a cat outside.

"Happy birthday to this dream girl who bursted into this world (early and eager!) 10-years-ago in front of my friends at my baby shower," she captioned the post. "Your determined, generous and beautiful soul has made the last decade my happiest! We love you so much Mila. What a gorgeous gift it is to be your Mama."