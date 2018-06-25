After multiple miscarriages, Jana Kramer has a 'rainbow baby on the way'

share tweet pin email

Jana Kramer revealed the happy news on Monday that she is pregnant with her second child after suffering multiple miscarriages.

The country singer and former "One Tree Hill" actress shared on her social media accounts that she and husband Mike Caussin have a rainbow baby due in November.

Surprise! We have a rainbow baby on the way & couldnât be more excited! Jolie is going to be a big sister & weâre becoming a family of 4! pic.twitter.com/ZolinsasaW — Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) June 25, 2018

"Surprise! We have a rainbow baby on the way & couldn’t be more excited!" she captioned a family pic taken by photographer Cameron Premo. "Jolie is going to be a big sister & we're becoming a family of 4!"

Kramer's pregnancy announcement comes after she revealed in December that she had suffered a miscarriage.

She also revealed on her Whine Down podcast released on Monday that she has suffered a total of five losses, including three miscarriages and two chemical losses.

"It's been a tough journey," she said. "We have lost our last two pregnancies. So, it's been really rough. We've both had a really hard time with this one because the one we lost last October, we went to our 10-week ultrasound and it was gone. We had already heard the heartbeat, and I was sick. So, that was just really hard. And then we did IVF, and it worked. And then I ended up having chemical loss. But just going through IVF again, it was just really hard."

The couple, who renewed their vows in December after a period of being separated, have a daughter, Jolie, 2, who will be a big sister in November.

"We have a greater appreciation for the miracle of having a baby because of what we've been through, what you've been through, with miscarriages," Caussin said on the podcast. "And I think anyone that's been through that definitely can relate."

