Parents

After multiple miscarriages, Jana Kramer has a 'rainbow baby on the way'

TODAY

Jana Kramer revealed the happy news on Monday that she is pregnant with her second child after suffering multiple miscarriages.

The country singer and former "One Tree Hill" actress shared on her social media accounts that she and husband Mike Caussin have a rainbow baby due in November.

"Surprise! We have a rainbow baby on the way & couldn’t be more excited!" she captioned a family pic taken by photographer Cameron Premo. "Jolie is going to be a big sister & we're becoming a family of 4!"

Kramer's pregnancy announcement comes after she revealed in December that she had suffered a miscarriage.

Today I am 1-3. I debated posting this for the exact reason why it’s a silent struggle. I don’t want I’m sorry or sympathy. I just don’t want to feel alone. And I know I’m not. This unfortunately isn’t my first loss. When I first found out I was pregnant I wanted to shout it from the rooftop but I know for reasons like this we have to wait. So because we don’t tell many, we have to suffer silently...and suffering silently was my thing in the past, but it’s not now. For the women out there who have miscarried in the past and need support and a place to grieve their little one lost or to those in the thick of it like me who are currently grieving and in pain, let us all be there for each other. You don’t need to feel alone and maybe that’s me talking to myself but if you need a place to share, I’m here for you...and all of us are (and guys too. We sometimes silence your voice because you feel bad to express how it’s made u feel so let this be a safe place for you too). And because I don’t have all the words to say because I’m knee deep in crying and trying to listen to God, my girlfriend @alittlebitfancy says them for me. But in her Words and her story on her loss. It’s powerful and strong and those who have suffered a loss I truly feel u can heal reading her blog. I know for me it helped. Head over to her page. Her link is in the bio and also in my bio. I love you guys. #yourenotalone

A post shared by Jana Kramer (@kramergirl) on

She also revealed on her Whine Down podcast released on Monday that she has suffered a total of five losses, including three miscarriages and two chemical losses.

"It's been a tough journey," she said. "We have lost our last two pregnancies. So, it's been really rough. We've both had a really hard time with this one because the one we lost last October, we went to our 10-week ultrasound and it was gone. We had already heard the heartbeat, and I was sick. So, that was just really hard. And then we did IVF, and it worked. And then I ended up having chemical loss. But just going through IVF again, it was just really hard."

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

You are not alone: One woman's message to others who have miscarried

Play Video - 1:01

You are not alone: One woman's message to others who have miscarried

Play Video - 1:01

The couple, who renewed their vows in December after a period of being separated, have a daughter, Jolie, 2, who will be a big sister in November.

"We have a greater appreciation for the miracle of having a baby because of what we've been through, what you've been through, with miscarriages," Caussin said on the podcast. "And I think anyone that's been through that definitely can relate."

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.

More: Parents Pregnancy

TOP