Jamie Lynn Spears and hubby welcome daughter — see the adorable pic!

Jamie Lynn Spears is a mom again!

On Wednesday, the singer and her hubby, Jamie Watson, welcomed their first child together — a little girl named Ivey Joan Watson, People reports.

Spears took to Instagram to share an adorable pic of little Ivey. The photo shows the star cradling her newborn in her hospital bed as Watson and Spears' 9-year-old daughter, Maddie Aldridge (whose dad is Spears' ex Casey Aldridge), gaze adoringly at her.

"We are beyond excited to welcome this beautiful baby girl to our family!" Spears, 27, told People, adding of Ivey’s name, "Her middle name, Joan, is to honor my Aunt Sandra, who passed away 10 years ago from ovarian cancer. She was the most graceful woman I’ve ever known."

Spears' sister, Britney, celebrated Ivey Joan's arrival on Twitter, writing, "I could not be more excited to welcome baby Ivey to this world. Congrats to @jamielynnspears and the whole family — I love you all so much!!!"

Spears revealed in December she and Watson were expecting with a sweet family photo of the couple and Maddie.

"2017 was filled with some of the biggest challenges of my life, as well as some of the biggest blessings, so I made a choice to lay low this year to focus on truly becoming my best self as a person and as an artist," the star wrote next to the pic, which showed off her baby bump.

"2018 is going to be filled with many milestones both personally and professionally," Spears gushed. "I appreciate each of you for your patience and support through it­ all."

Congratulations to Spears and her husband on their happy news!