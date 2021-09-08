Fall may be time for pumpkin-flavored lattes and trips to the apple orchard, but it's also the perfect time to upgrade your car seat by trading in your old one.

If your little one is beginning to outgrow their current carseat or you're trying to decide what to do with that expired booster seat in your garage, Target has parents covered with their semi-annual car seat trade-in event.

The twice-yearly event is back starting September 12, and it's a simple way to recycle old car seats and bases while saving money on new baby items like strollers and seats.

From September 12-25, Target shoppers can bring their old car seats and bases into their local Target store and drop the items off in a designated box located inside the store.

Once the drop is made, simply open your Target app and scan the code on the drop-off box. Upon opening your in-app wallet, you'll find a coupon good for 20% off baby items such as car seats, bouncers, rockers and play yards: Just be sure to save the coupon in the app by clicking the red plus sign icon.

The entire process is contactless, unless you're in need of assistance, in which case Target says parents are welcome to check in with an employee at the guest services desk.

New infant products can be ordered online, where the 20% savings will be applied, or purchased at the register, where the coupon bar code can be scanned to access the discount.

Since the program began in 2016, Target has recycled more than 22.2 million pounds of car seats.

To make sure your local Target store is participating in the semi-annual car seat trade-in event, visit the Target website.

