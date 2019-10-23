“Mom, Dad, I got too much Halloween candy!” — said no kid ever. But as a parent, you know that sometimes, excessive amounts of sweets are not necessarily a good thing. If you’re concerned about the calories of those fun-size bars adding up, or just tired of your little ghosts and ghouls bouncing off the walls in a sugar rush, check out the organizations below which will gladly accept your unwanted candy — for a good cause!

Donate Halloween candy

1. Treats for Troops

Run by Soldier’s Angels, this program allows you to send sweets to soldiers. Kids can earn buyback prizes, and you can get a tax deductible receipt for your donation.

2. Halloween Candy Buy Back

This group partners with businesses such as dentists offices to get extra candy out of the hands of your little ones in exchange for healthy items such as toothbrushes, hygiene kits and coupons.

3. Operation Gratitude

You may be tired of those treats, but deployed troops and first responders will be touched that you sent them your sweets while they are working hard, far away from home. Last year, they received and distributed a record-breaking 533,891 pounds of candy! Now that’s a lot of mini Snickers!

4. Operation Shoebox

This organization is ready to receive your candy donations — they distribute candy on Halloween, Christmas and Easter to troops that are missing the festivities while away from home.

5. Operation Trick or Treating for the Troops

Run by Operation Stars and Stripes, you can sponsor a drive in your community to collect excess candy for our troops.

6. Ronald McDonald House Charities

Call your local chapter to find out rules on bringing your unopened Halloween candy for severely sick children and their families to enjoy. While your kids are out trick-or-treating, these families will appreciate the taste of the holiday being delivered to them while they are in need.

Other options (besides just throwing it out, or worse, binging on it yourself after the kids go to sleep!) include calling your local food pantry, homeless shelter or nursing home to see if they accept Halloween candy. Just remember to save at least some for yourself — you deserve it!