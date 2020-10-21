How Amanda Kloots is keeping Nick Cordero's memory alive for their son

When Broadway star Nick Cordero died from COVID-19 complications in July, his son, Elvis, was just 13 months old.

So Cordero’s widow, Amanda Kloots, is making sure the toddler remembers his father every day.

“We say goodnight to Dad and give Nick a kiss,” Kloots told People, noting that they also look at photographs.

In the morning, Kloots, 38, and Elvis wake up to Cordero’s music.

There are also reminders of Cordero throughout the family’s California home, including a rug embroidered with the title of his song “Live Your Life," and a throw pillow featuring pictures of the late singer.

But perhaps the biggest reminder of Cordero is Elvis.

“Elvis is just calm and cool. He gets along with everybody. I think that’s very much Nick,” the fitness instructor revealed.

Kloots added that she has been finding comfort in the toddler as she navigates life without her soul mate.

"Anytime I'm sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds," she said. "He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I'm instantly transported into a different mood."

Kloots frequently shares moments that have had meaning to her since Cordero’s death.

In July, she explained how Cordero gave her a sign through a copy of People magazine, in which he appeared on the cover.

“It fell off the bed and landed face down and on the back cover was the Geico gecko,” Kloots wrote on Instagram. “Nick put two things on his vision board this year, two things. One of them was the Geico gecko. Out of all the ads that could have been on the back of Nick's issue, THIS WAS THE AD!”

“I believe this was a sign from Nick!” she continued. “It was his cheeky way of saying, ‘Hi hey. I’m here still! I’m with you.”