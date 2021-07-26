Hoda Kotb figured there was no way her 4-year-old daughter knew how to post on Instagram.

Then her colleagues told her to check the latest post on her Instagram page on Sunday.

Hoda's daughter, Haley, taught her mother never to underestimate how quickly kids pick up technology when she shared a video to Hoda's 1.8 million followers of herself adorably saying "Congratulations USA" to cheer on the Olympic team.

"She was like, 'Say 'Congratulations USA,'" Hoda told Jenna Bush Hager on TODAY Monday. "She had my phone, and I was like 'Congratulations USA,' and I heard her go, 'Congratulations USA.' She goes, 'I may have posted on Insta.' Well, she don't know Insta. She's 4, so I was like ha ha ha."

Then Hoda got to the airport for her flight to Tokyo to join TODAY's Olympic coverage when her traveling companions remarked about her post. And Hoda's first thought was, what post?

"I look, she figured out to, boop, post it, so now Mama's going to have to crack down on the phone usage," Hoda said while laughing.

That wasn't the only surprise Haley left her mother as she departed on her 14-hour flight to Japan. Hoda shared a photo on Instagram of the tiny dress decorated with stars that Haley left in Hoda's suitcase.

"When ur daughter packs one of her dresses in your bag! Xoxo," she wrote.

The cute little dress was one of several items that Haley packed for her mom.

"So I was looking through my suitcase and she packed things she thought I might need," Hoda said. "Dresses, she said, 'Are you going to wear them?' One was her star dress, which was so cute.

"She actually packed three of her dresses in my luggage, a pair of cat socks and her pjs. So I have like a whole Haley wardrobe that's there. She's adorable, she's hilarious."

