'Grey's Anatomy' star Camilla Luddington pregnant with 2nd child

After months of "hiding" her growing baby bump, "Grey's Anatomy" actress Camilla Luddington has announced she’s expecting!

Luddington, who has played Jo Wilson on "Grey’s Anatomy" since 2012, posted a sweet message Monday to share the happy news.

"Me: 'I’m just gonna do a super casual pregnancy announcement.' Also me: 'I NEED PRINCESSES!!!!!!'" Luddington, 36, captioned her Instagram post with Cinderella.

She added she’s been hiding her pregnancy for months and even stepped back from social media because "OMGGGG the exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning (read: alllllll day) sickness."

Luddington said she had even been getting sick while filming the show.

"Oh the glamor of growing new humans," she wrote with a laughing emoji. "But in all seriousness, we feel so lucky and I can’t wait to bring you guys along for the remaining months of this baby #2 journey!!"

Luddington has been married to fellow actor Matthew Alan since last August. The couple share a daughter, Hayden, born in spring 2017.

"We are beyond excited to add to our little family and give Hayden a sibling," she added in her post.

The British American actress said on Twitter she had struggled to hide her growing baby bump in recent "Grey’s" episodes.

In a response to an eagle-eyed fan who sent screenshots of the actress in a recent scene on the show, she wrote, "Haaaa. Yes it hasn’t been possible to hide for a while now.”

In recent months, Luddington got creative with her fashion choices to hide her baby bump.

Luddington wears a cute, high-waisted outfit to a post-Golden Globe Awards party on Jan. 5. Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

She attended a post-Golden Globes party in January wearing a high-waisted outfit with dark pants and pockets.

In an Instagram post by a pool a few days ago, she wore an oversized cardigan dress and posed strategically.