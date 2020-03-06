How Katy Perry used her quirky fashion sense to hide her pregnancy

Katy Perry no longer has to hide her baby bump!

For her big pregnancy reveal, the mom-to-be wore a sheer, strapless dress and cradled her belly at the end of her new music video for "Never Worn White."

Perry, 35, was able to keep her pregnancy a secret thanks to some creative fashion choices whenever she was around photographers.

"OMG so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore," she tweeted after her big reveal Wednesday night. "Or carry around a big purse lol."

It's unclear how far along Perry is in her pregnancy and every woman carries differently, but she certainly used her whimsical fashion sense to her advantage. She rocked a patterned minidress for a performance at KDWB's Jingle Ball on Dec. 9, 2019.

Perry rocked a sequined mini dress on Dec. 9, 2019 for a performance at the Jingle Ball in St. Paul/Minneapolis, Minnesota. Hannah Foslien / Getty Images

That same day, she also wore a yellow dress with a giant bow neckline, drawing any possible attention away from her belly.

The same day, Perry walked the red carpet in a yellow dress with a convenient front pocket. Adam Bettcher / Getty Images

Perry is, of course, known for making bold fashion choices, so the pink, ruffled dress she wore out to dinner in London on Feb. 3 didn't bring any unusual attention or speculation.

On Feb. 3, Perry wore this bold pink dress to a dinner in London. GORC / GC Images

The next day, Perry met with Prince Charles at a reception for supporters of the British Asian Trust. Perry wore a gown with sheer long sleeves and a deep neckline, using her hands to hide her belly.

Perry strategically placed her hands in front of her stomach when posing with Prince Charles on Feb. 4. Kirsty Wigglesworth / WPA Pool via Getty Images

Perry attended the "American Idol" premiere on Feb. 12 just three weeks before she shared her happy news with fans. She wore a babydoll dress and showed off her billowing sleeves, which acted as the perfect distraction.

Perry attended the "American Idol" premiere on Feb. 12. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

On Valentine's Day, Perry stepped out in a furry coat and horizontal stripes, using a handbag to shield attention away from her pregnant belly.

On Feb. 14, Perry used a furry coat and a handbag to shield attention away from her pregnant belly. TM/Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

We can't wait to see what other fun fashion choices she makes during her pregnancy — especially now that the secret is out.