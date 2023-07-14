Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers is expecting his 10th child.

The professional football player — who retired in 2021 — shared the news with AL.com and revealed that he and his wife are expecting a baby boy this October.

Rivers has been married to his wife, Tiffany Rivers, since 2010.

According to a 2020 story by the Indianapolis Star, the couple already have nine children: Halle, Caroline, Grace, Sarah, Rebecca, Clare, Anna, and two sons, Gunner and Peter.

“We’ve had one pretty much every two years, and now this is the longest gap,” Rivers told AL.com about his latest news. “We are all fired up. Everyone was pulling for a boy. Even our girls wanted a boy.”

“We thought we would be the third generation of nine, but we decided to go double-digits — or I should (say) we didn’t decide it,” he added. “God decided.”

“I think what tells the story for us is the reaction of the other children and how excited they are,” he added. “They are fired up.”

Rivers previously played for San Diego Chargers and played for the Indianapolis Colts for his last and 17th season.

According to NFL.com, he planned to work as a coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama. The school’s website lists him as its head football coach and offensive coordinator.