Florida deputy helps deliver baby boy in 7-Eleven parking lot

A Florida deputy successfully delivered a baby early Tuesday morning, and it was all caught on the deputy's body camera.

According to a press release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, on Aug. 17, 2021, just before 5:30 a.m., dispatchers received a 911 call from a man who was in a 7-Eleven parking lot near Tampa. He said his wife was in labor and he didn't think they would make it to the hospital in time for her to deliver the baby.

Officers arrived on the scene and within minutes, deputy Jordan Ream helped deliver the baby... a healthy boy!

Deputy Ream can be heard saying in the video, "‘Head’s coming… keep on pushing… you can do it,” before adding after the baby's arrival, “Oh, look at your beautiful baby boy!”

The father can be seen at the end of the body cam footage expressing his thanks to Deputy Ream for his quick thinking and actions.

“Thank you, man,” the new dad said, shaking the deputy's hand. “I really, really appreciate it. I was about to lose my mind. I’ve never — all the stuff I’ve been through in my life, I’ve never been through that.”

The baby boy. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Soon after the delivery, mom and baby were transported to a nearby hospital and were doing great, according to a press release.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Chad Chronister said while a car is not the ideal place to deliver a baby, the family was in good hands with Deputy Ream.

"Without hesitation, Deputy Ream jumped into action to assist this mother in labor," Chronister said in a statement on Facebook. "While a car is hardly a place anyone would want to give birth in, Deputy Ream repeatedly reassured the new mom that she was in good hands.

"Immediately, his training kicked in and he was able to deliver the healthy baby while keeping mom safe too. I wish mom, dad and their new baby boy all the happiness. Congratulations!"