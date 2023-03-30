Son of rapper Flo Rida seriously injured after falling out 5th floor window, lawsuit says

The 6-year-old son of rapper Flo Rida allegedly sustained “serious bodily injuries” after falling from a fifth-floor window earlier this month, according to a lawsuit filed by the boy’s mother.

The lawsuit, obtained by NBC News, said that on March 4, the boy, Zohar Dillard, fell from the window of their apartment complex in Jersey City, New Jersey, and landed on the concrete pavement five stories below.

Zohar’s mother, Alexis Adams, is suing the apartment building’s management company and other parties for negligence, alleging that incorrectly sized guards had been installed on the apartment’s windows, the lawsuit said.

Zohar, seen here in an undated photo, is the son of Alexis Adams and rapper Flo Rida. Courtesy Haddad Law Firm

“As a single mom to a special needs child this feels like a nightmare,” Adams said in a statement to NBC News. “My heart is broken into a million pieces.”

According to the lawsuit, Adams also claimed that her “repeated written requests for window guards went ignored.”

The lawsuit names Pitch Perfect 74, LLC, Goldberg Management, and Carlos Machado, as well as other unnamed companies, including construction and maintenance firms, as defendants.

NBC News has reached out to Goldberg Management for comment. Contact information for Pitch Perfect 74 LLC and Carlos Machado was not immediately available.

Both Zohar and Adams are listed as individual plaintiffs in the lawsuit, with Adams serving as her son’s representative. Adams is also suing the management company in her own right.

Adams said her son's life was permanently changed by the incident. Courtesy Haddad Law Firm

NBC News also reached out to representatives for Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar Lacel Dillard, for comment and had not heard back by the time of publishing.

Adams is seeking an undisclosed amount of damages for Zohar’s future medical treatments, according to the documents. The lawsuit claims that the boy “has been disabled,” and alleges that he will continue to suffer physically and mentally in the future.

“My son’s life will never be the same, and I hope that no other family has to go through a similar tragedy,” Adams said in her written statement.

“I am just so grateful that my son is alive, fighting and is still here with me. He’s a real-life superhero.”