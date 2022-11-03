Bono’s wife and grown daughters make rare red carpet appearance

Ali Hewson, who is the wife of U2 frontman Bono, banded together with her and the rocker’s daughters Jordan, 33, and Eve, 31, for a rare red carpet appearance.

On Nov. 1, the Hewson women stepped out to celebrate the Glamour Women of the Year Awards in New York City. Bono, whose real name is Paul David Hewson, was also in the Big Apple with his family, but did not attend the event.

Eve, who stars in the Apple TV+ dark comedy “Bad Sisters,” rocked a white off-the-shoulder gown, while Jordan, an activist and entrepreneur, wore a black Simone Rocha minidress. Ali, 61, opted for red floor-scraping trousers and a matching jacket.

Jordan Hewson, Ali Hewson, and Eve Hewson were guests at the Glamour 2022 Women of the Year Awards on Nov. 1, 2022. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Eve Hewson's acting credits include "Bad Sisters" and "Behind Her Eyes." Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Bono and Hewson are also parents of sons Elijah, 23, and John, 21.

During an August appearance on TODAY, Eve, a New York University graduate, revealed that her mom and dad didn’t want her to study acting in college.

“I think they just wanted me to be a lawyer or an architect or something normal and fancy,” Eve explained. “So they only let me audition for NYU. Every other college I had to apply for academic stuff. It was like, if I don’t get in — it’s over. But I got in. I smashed that audition!”

Eve added that her siblings are also “creative," and noted that her brother Elijah is the leader singer of the Irish rock group Inhaler.

Bono and his family at the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards in 2016.. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

In 2021, Eve opened up about spending lockdown in Ireland with her family.

“I moved back home to Dublin when the pandemic hit,” she shared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “It was sort of like if the Osbournes and the Kardashians combined to make a show, that was my lockdown experience.”

Bono and Ali, who are high school sweethearts, recently celebrated their 40-year wedding anniversary.

“It’s quite mad getting married,” he said, during The New Yorker Festival earlier this month. “There’s something about knowing you’re against the odds. I would say that friendship can outpace romance. When you have romantic love and friendship, that’s really special.”

