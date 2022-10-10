Bono reflects on being married for 40 years: 'You're going against the odds'

Bono has shared what has kept his 40-year marriage to Ali Hewson going strong in a business not known for lasting relationships.

The U2 singer, 62, made some rare comments about his longtime marriage to his high school sweetheart during The New Yorker Festival over the weekend.

"It's quite mad getting married," he said, according to The New Yorker. "There's something about knowing you're against the odds. I would say that friendship can outpace romance. When you have romantic love and friendship, that's really something special."

That friendship began when Bono met Hewson at 12 years old while attending Mount Temple Comprehensive School together in Dublin.

Since then, their relationship has blossomed into a love that has stood the test of time as U2 has grown into one of the biggest bands in the world.

The couple also has raised four children: Jordan, 33, Eve, 31, Elijah, 23, and John, 21.

Bono with his wife Ali before he presented Bob Geldof with his Irish Recorded Music Association (IRMA) Music Award at the City West hotel in Dublin, Friday March 31, 2006. Niall Carson / PA Images via Getty Images

“Any time either of us got lost, the other would ... be there to get the other one home. And I’m so grateful,” Bono said at The New Yorker Festival, according to People. “And 40 years is a powerful number for me. That’s a powerful number for Ali. And it was brilliant when we got to 40, and we went, ‘Let’s not f--- this up now.'"

During the festival, Bono also promoted his upcoming book, "Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story," which comes out on Nov. 1.

He will be hitting the road for a series of solo shows from Nov. 2-28 in connection with the book, starting in New York City and ending in Madrid.

