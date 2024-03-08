Two women 'did the most selfless, incredible thing' to help their sister become a mom

When Jaclyn Fieberg couldn't seem to make her dream of becoming a mom come true, both of her sisters stepped in. Her younger sister donated her eggs and her older sister acted as a surrogate in this true labor of love. The sisters visited Studio 1A on March 8 to talk about their bond.

"Every single roadblock that I felt like we could hit, we were hitting," Fieberg said of her fertility journey.

The elementary school teacher and her husband, Greg, a firefighter and sergeant in the Air National Guard, were married in 2018. They endured seven unsuccessful rounds of IVF and three miscarriages. They also discovered that Fieberg had endometriosis and a chromosomal condition affecting her fertility.

This couple desperately wanted to become parents. Her sisters helped make their dream come true. Courtesy Jaclyn Fieberg

When Fieberg's doctor, Matthew Lederman, suggested that she use an egg donor, her younger sister volunteered immediately. "I just knew it was something I had to do for her," Meredith McIntyre said.

“I don’t know how she went through the journey that she’s been through," McIntyre, a mother of twins, said. "It’s been years and it was so hard for her family to see her struggle. It was just blow after blow.”

The first attempt to transfer McIntyre's donor egg to her sister was unsuccessful. So Fieberg's older sister, Stephanie Corritori, already a mother of two, got involved.

"Jaclyn said, 'Stephanie, will you carry?'" Corritori recalled. "And my answer was, 'Yes.' Because it was always, 'Yes.' I would have given anything."

McIntyre added, "Stephanie and I always said to Jaclyn, ‘Whatever you need, we’ll be there.’”

The positive pregnancy was confirmed on on June 2, 2023 — the same day as their mother’s birthday. “Once the transfer took, I remember I fell to my knees, and I just hoped and prayed,” said Corritori.

Feeling pressure to carry the pregnancy to term for her sister, Corritori tried to remain positive. She said, "I remember I have a playlist that I listened to, and it’s called, 'We’ve Got This' because it was a team; it was everybody."

And then baby Emersyn Clare was born on Feb. 1, 2024.

Fieberg wants sweet baby Emersyn to know "how wanted she was." Courtesy Jaclyn Fieberg

While still on the delivery bed, Corritori turned to Fieberg and said, "You’re a mom!"

A mother at last, Fieberg said of Emersyn, "She’s going to know her story, and she’s going to know how wanted she was, and that her aunts did the most selfless, incredible thing."