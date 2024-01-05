Jokes for kids are an art form, and lunchbox jokes can be a great way to make them laugh while sneaking in a little reading practice.

Children in the early elementary school grades are an appreciative audience, and they love flexing their performance muscles by telling jokes to other kids.

You can give your kids a midday giggle by writing down a joke and slipping it in their lunchbox, snack or backpack. Yes, it's an extra step in your stressful mornings, but just think of the upside:

Reading jokes helps kids practice literacy skills, like identifying sentence structure, sight words, homonyms and wordplay.

Sharing jokes with other students builds social-emotional skills.

Holding a special note from you reminds kids how much you love them.

Not every joke will work for beginning readers. The cafeteria is a notoriously chaotic place, so you'll want to stick to jokes that have short, simple words that are easy to sound out. Avoid wordplay that is too nuanced or formal. Remember what your child's world looks like, and select jokes that make the most sense for their daily lives.

We have a slew of rib-tickling jokes that are perfect for beginning readers right here. Each is short, simple and easy-to-understand.

And you know the best part? Watching your child laugh hysterically at a joke they've told for the 87th time that day will never get old.

Best lunchbox jokes for kids