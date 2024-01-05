Jokes for kids are an art form, and lunchbox jokes can be a great way to make them laugh while sneaking in a little reading practice.
Children in the early elementary school grades are an appreciative audience, and they love flexing their performance muscles by telling jokes to other kids.
You can give your kids a midday giggle by writing down a joke and slipping it in their lunchbox, snack or backpack. Yes, it's an extra step in your stressful mornings, but just think of the upside:
- Reading jokes helps kids practice literacy skills, like identifying sentence structure, sight words, homonyms and wordplay.
- Sharing jokes with other students builds social-emotional skills.
- Holding a special note from you reminds kids how much you love them.
Not every joke will work for beginning readers. The cafeteria is a notoriously chaotic place, so you'll want to stick to jokes that have short, simple words that are easy to sound out. Avoid wordplay that is too nuanced or formal. Remember what your child's world looks like, and select jokes that make the most sense for their daily lives.
We have a slew of rib-tickling jokes that are perfect for beginning readers right here. Each is short, simple and easy-to-understand.
And you know the best part? Watching your child laugh hysterically at a joke they've told for the 87th time that day will never get old.
Best lunchbox jokes for kids
- Why did the teddy bear skip snack time? She was stuffed!
- How does the ocean say hello? It waves!
- Which animal likes baseball? A bat!
- What is a cat's favorite color? Purr-ple!
- Why does the pizza like to laugh? It's cheesy!
- Where do polar bears put their money? In a snow bank!
- How do you make an octopus laugh? With ten-tickles!
- What do you call a sad strawberry? A blueberry!
- Why did the cookie see the nurse? Because he felt crummy!
- Why did two 4s skip dinner? Because they already 8!
- What do you call a bear without teeth? A gummy bear!
- Why did the kid throw her clock? She wanted to see time fly!
- What did the paper say to the pencil? "Write on!"
- What's a mummy's favorite lunch? A wrap!
- What's a bunny's favorite type of music? Hip-hop!
- What did one volcano say to the other? "I lava you!"
- What do you call a pony with a cold? A little horse!
- Why was Six afraid of Seven? Because Seven ate Nine!
- Why did the skeleton quit soccer? His heart wasn't in it!
- Why did the banana go to the doctor? It wasn't peeling well!
- What falls but never gets hurt? Snow!
- How do you talk to a giant? With big words!
- What room has no doors or windows? A mushroom!
- Which side of a bird has the most feathers? The outside!
- What's the best thing to put in a cake? Your teeth!
- What is a pirate's favorite class? Arrrrt!
- Why shouldn't Elsa have a balloon? She would let it go!
- Where do elephants pack their pjs? In their trunks!
- Where do baby cats learn to swim? In the kitty pool!
- Why was the math book sad? It had too many problems!
- What did the toaster say to the teacher? Nothing. Toasters don't talk!