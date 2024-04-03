These moms say Disney makes them better parents. Who are we to judge?

Fandom fulfills two elemental desires: to belong to a community and to express oneself, says Shpancer.

“Both football and Disney, for example, have the earmarks of a secular religion where people find order in shared values, hymns, rituals, dress codes and sacred objects,” he says.

The thrill of a touchdown or a ride through the Haunted Mansion “offer ways to celebrate with abandon and emotional involvement, minus the risk,” Shpancer says.

When is it too much?

Shpancer says this question can help gauge whether any fandom is positive or negative: Are you in control?

“A passion becomes unhealthy when it’s destructive,” he says. “Ask if you work for your passion — or it works for you.”

Disney fans — or diehard fans of any ilk — might be “trying to experience a childhood without chaos and pain,” Shpancer tells TODAY.com. “As life becomes harsh and unpredictable, those associations and rewards can be quite therapeutic.”

He adds, “If you can’t stop talking about something — even when it’s unhelpful or inappropriate — or if you can’t talk about it at all, even when the situation calls for discussion, that might be a problem.”

Shandale Tucker, the mother of two adult sons in Texas, struggles to subdue her enthusiasm.

“People will always say, ‘Can you please not make everything about Disney World?’” Tucker tells TODAY.com. “My problem is, anything we talk about, I turn it into something Disney.”

At a former job, Tucker warned colleagues to walk away or speak up if she dominated conversations with Disney talk.

“I didn’t necessarily try to contain it,” she says. “At other jobs, people said, ‘Ugh’ and walked away ... if someone said, ‘Please don’t talk about it,’ I’d ... go into another room and talk about it.”

She knows her love for Disney goes over the top sometimes. But she has no regrets.

“Disney ... gives me something to look forward to in a way that shapes my decisions all around,” explains Tucker. “As my sons grew up, I was a lot more attentive and productive knowing that I needed to earn and save enough money for our yearly Disney World vacation ... vacation helps with mental health, and created memories for me and my family that helped us stay close.”

When you wish upon a star …

Parenting is often chaotic and confusing. Disney is not.

“I can imagine that for some women, walking into Disney — a place where things seem to be under control and predictable — gives a sense of hope,” Laurie Kramer, a professor of applied psychology at Northeastern University, tells TODAY.com. “Particularly for women who had successful pregnancies despite postpartum depression, they see images of happy children, which might be a model ... for how lovely life can be.”

Kramer emphasizes that anyone who thinks they might have postpartum depression or any kind of mood disorder should talk to a licensed professional. But, she sees how going to Disney could be an act of self-care that improves mental health.

“If those challenges that women are facing can be addressed by a visit to Disney, power to them,” says Kramer.

Walt Disney wanted parents to love his theme parks, too.

The inspiration for Disneyland, he explained in a 1963 interview, came during a “Daddy’s Day” watching his daughters ride a merry-go-round from his seat on a bench.

“I felt that there should be something built — some kind of an amusement enterprise built — (so) that the parents and the children could have fun together,” he said, adding, “But it all started from a daddy with two daughters who wondered where he could take them where he could have a little fun with them too.”

What happens when these kids grow up and aren’t as excited about Disney as their parents are?

Kramer points out: “Children thrive when grown-ups understand them to be unique individuals with their own set of needs, interests, desires, and preferences, which do evolve over time. When parents respect this ... and offer opportunities to pursue their own interests, children are happier and families are stronger.”

Disney moms find different ways to navigate the inevitable process of kids growing up. All the moms TODAY.com interviewed for this story say if one of their kids doesn’t want to hit the parks, they find ways to go alone or the whole family stays home.

Reckline says it’s “disappointing” when her 14-year-old isn’t enthused about another day in the park. She allows him to stay home or explore Disney World on his own. “I feel more comfortable letting him find independence there versus the mall,” she says.

Tucker recalls the first Disney World trip her sons, then 10 and 14, declined.

"They said, 'Nah, we're good,'" she says.

“It was the first time I realized they’re losing that love,” she says, adding, “I was sad, thinking, ‘Oh my god, they don’t love this as much as I do.'"

For a while, Tucker felt hurt and wondered, "Where have I failed as a parent?" Now, she is happy to visit Disney World, with or without her sons.

Bell says when her 11-year old occasionally sulks en route to Disney World — but she always has fun.

“When she’s an adult, she’ll look back and enjoy me making her come with us.”