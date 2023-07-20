Colin Gosselin shares what happened when, as a child, he didn’t want to film reality show

“Jon and Kate Plus 8” star Collin Gosselin was pretty much born into reality TV.

“I was about three or 4 years old when the show started,” Collin, 19, said in a new episode of VICE TV’s “Dark Side of the 2000s.”

“To be honest, I don’t have any clear memories of before the cameras were there,” he continued. “You know, they were always there.”

Collin’s dad Jon Gosselin, who was also interviewed for the documentary series, claimed that there was one February in 2007 or 2008, where the family filmed “every single day except for two.”

Collin is one of Kate and Jon Gosselin’s sextuplets — Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel — whose childhood was documented on the TLC reality series “Jon & Kate Plus 8.” His twin sisters, Cara and Mady, 22, also appeared on the show.

TLC did not respond to a request for comment about the filming schedule of "Jon & Kate Plus 8."

Collin Gosselin, now 19, was a toddler when he began filming "Jon & Kate Plus 8." NBC, Vice

In the docuseries, Collin recalled mornings where he would wake up and wonder, “Do the cameras have to be here?”

“There were times where I definitely wanted that day off,” he revealed.

In those moments, Collin said he would shut down and refuse to cooperate with producers.

“I was quiet. I would just be there and be completely silent in interviews and not interact or do what I had to do,” he said in the VICE TV episode.

Interviewed for the docuseries, Collin’s sister Hannah said their mother responded by keeping him separate from his siblings.

“Like he would not get to come and play outside with us. He would eat different at different times than us,” Hannah revealed in “Dark Side of the 2000s.”

Following Jon and Kate’s tumultuous divorce in 2009, Kate was awarded full legal custody of their children. In 2016, Kate sent Collin to what she described to People magazine as a residential program for kids with special needs. But Collin paints a different picture of the facility.

“Being in an institution really took a toll on me mentally,” he told VICE TV. “It was a really dark place. You know, all I had was myself. I didn’t have anybody else. You know, I had no support system. I was confused. I was lost.”

“We did not talk to Collin for years while he was in the facility,” Hannah said in the docuseries. “We didn’t even know where he was.”

In the episode, Collin alleges that Kate sent him away after he told his teachers that his mom was being "abusive" to him at home.

"You know, she caught wind of that, and had to put me somewhere where I wouldn't be able to get the secrets out," he said in the docu-series. (Kate "firmly denied" Collin's abuse allegations, according to VICE TV. She did not respond to an email from TODAY requesting comment).

Jon shared in the episode that he was in the dark about Collin’s whereabouts until 2018, when he received a letter from his son, begging to come home. That same year, Jon was granted sole custody of Collin.

With the exception of Hannah, Collin does not have a relationship with his brothers and sisters. Collin is also estranged from Kate.

In the docuseries, Collin said he "didn't hear anything from any of them," after a 2022 car accident, where he says he fell asleep at the wheel and the car flipped.

"They didn’t reach out at all,” he said. “I love them to death, and I really, really hope one day that we can all reconnect and put the show behind us, and just be siblings again… and take back the time we didn’t have.”