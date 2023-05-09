Sneak peek! Ms. Rachel and Blippi are partnering for the first time

YouTube's favorite educators are tackling the Big Apple!

TODAY.com can exclusively announce that Blippi, Meekah and Ms. Rachel are teaming up to tackle the sights and sounds of New York City in new episodes set to air this summer.

"I think it will be so fun for children who watch Blippi and Meekah, and children who watch Ms.Rachel to see us all together," Rachel Accurso, who plays Ms. Rachel, tells TODAY.com.

Accurso, a New York City preschool teacher turned YouTube and TikTok star, is best known for educational videos for toddlers on her channel “Songs For Littles.”

“We want little ones to get excited about learning, and seeing their favorite characters together is so exciting,” Accurso tells TODAY.com. “Incorporating the children’s interests into learning motivates and inspires them.”

The children's show stars are joining forces for the first time. Courtesy of Moonbug

Blippi, played by children’s entertainer and educator Clayton Grimm, is a breakout YouTube star popular with the 5-and-under crowd. Meekah, played by actor Kaitlin Becker, is Blippi’s best friend.

The children's show stars are joining forces for the first time in new episodes of their respective shows. Set at the Children’s Museum of Manhattan, the episodes explore sounds and include making a song together with instruments, hopping on a train and testing out wind tunnels.

Blippi, Meekah and Ms. Rachel are superstars for the 5-and-under crowd. Courtesy of Moonbug

"The Ms. Rachel episode teaches about vehicles and how they help us get where we need to go," Accurso shares exclusively with TODAY.com. "Blippi, Meekah and Ms. Rachel sing several super fun vehicle songs together."

The "Blippi" episode is about the sounds of the city.

"We hear so many interesting sounds and play super fun games," Accurso tells TODAY.com.

Accurso calls getting to know Blippi and Meekah "a joy."

"We truly became friends and related about what an honor it is to serve little ones and their families," she says.

The collaboration episodes of "Songs For Littles" and "Blippi" will debut on their respective channels in July 2023.