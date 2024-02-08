Black Disney princesses are breaking the glass (slipper) ceiling for little kids

In another example, says Brown, “A teacher ... told me I needed to ‘tone it down’ because I was 'making the other girls in the show feel bad.’”

She wondered if a white Cinderella would get the same critique.

Brown studied vocal performance and earned her Masters in Voice from the Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins. After graduating, Brown applied for a “princess for hire” role at a company that serviced children’s birthday parties — and she never heard back.

A friend speculated, “They probably just weren’t looking for a Tiana right now,” referring to Disney’s first Black princess from the 2009 film “The Princes and The Frog.”

Brown started thinking — why wait for a Fairy Godmother? She decided to create her own princess-for-hire company called Black Princess Parties DMV.

While there are hundreds of companies nationwide that hire actors to play princess roles at children’s birthday parties and other functions, only a few employ Black princesses who don't just play Tiana.

What makes Brown’s company unique is that, as a Black woman, she plays most of the princess characters — not just the Tiana-inspired “Bayou Princess” but also “The Ice Queen” (Elsa), “The Tower Princess” (Rapunzel) and more.

“It’s my way of being an activist,” says Brown. “I get to show kids, you belong here, you get to have fun here. This is a place for you to find joy and be silly and sing and dance. And you don’t have to look a certain way to find that joy.”

Brown adds, “Your skin, your hair, your braids, your curls — all of those things are princess-worthy. Girls need to hear that.”

Bianca Ottley is another princess pioneer. She says hearing stories about Black girls who got bullied for dressing up like Princess Elsa was partly why she started A Princess Like Me NYC in 2017.