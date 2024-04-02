In 2022, Myra Sack wrote a personal essay for TODAY.com about welcoming a new baby while she was still grieving her oldest daughter, Havi, who died in January 2021, at age 2, of Tay-Sachs disease. Sack, who lives in Boston, recently published a memoir about Havi, "Fifty-seven Fridays: Losing Our Daughter, Finding Our Way," out April 2. The following excerpt from the book includes journal entries from both Sack and her husband, Matthew Goldstein, in the months before they said goodbye to Havi.

May 23, 2020. Havi is 20 months old.

A letter to Havi from her father:

Hi Peanut,

For much of my life — or maybe all of it, really — milestones have been a dominating focal point. I remember being a little kid, maybe in third grade, standing in the outfield of Bayside Park with the wind and the fog blowing in hard off San Francisco Bay. I would look over through the chain-link fence at the game being played in the neighboring field by two teams in the Babe Ruth League. The boys were big and the pitching was lively. One day that’d be me.

And so it continued. I kept my eyes up, always looking ahead to the next milestone: middle school, high school, college, medical school, residency and so on. And when you appeared, nearly 21 months ago, a whole new list of milestones, which I eagerly anticipated, appeared in my life. That is, until they were delayed, or became different. And then the worst thing happened: The milestones all slipped away. Suddenly I knew there would be no milestones for you. For a moment, it had seemed like your mom and I had everything, and our world was one of progress forward, but then slowly, insidiously, everything had dissolved until the moment came when your mom and I looked at each other and realized something was not right. And since that day, we’ve been walking steadily backward through and past the milestones that you had crossed before. It’s tragically disorienting.

This week we abandoned your spoon and switched to feeding you with the sippy cup with the straw. Not so long ago you could use a toddler spoon, holding it in your hand and scooping food into your own mouth. But that spoon has sat in the drawer for months now, giving way to smaller spoons and smaller bites. We used to sit for hours with you, making our way through a finely mashed sweet potato; we’ve always cherished mealtime because you seemed to get so much joy from it. But this week we put away your last spoon and now everything gets puréed in the blender to be smooth and just thick enough for you to slurp from the sippy cup without choking.

There is a photo in our kitchen, which we hung up after we got back from our Havimoon, showing us all sitting at our daily breakfast table in Del Mar. Your hand is resting on top of a small bowl full of fresh fruit, your beautiful long fingers curved perfectly around a blueberry. I’ve been staring at that photo this week, losing myself in trying to get back into that moment to remember what it looked like to see you feed yourself. And sometimes I can’t remember completely, and that scares me.

"Mom and I steal away for walks with you in the late afternoons and we fall in love with your dimples all over again, one stride at a time," Goldstein writes about his daughter Havi. Courtesy Myra Sack

You haven’t been sleeping well this week, and Mom and I have been taking turns being up with you. You’re waking up crying, with your arms and legs tense and rigid and extended. You seem so uncomfortable. We’ll rub your legs and your stomach, sway you back and forth, and eventually you’ll calm back down and fall asleep on one of our shoulders or back in your rocker. But on the worst nights, which, unfortunately, have been most of them, you’re up again 10 minutes later. And that continues, straight on till morning, as Wendy said to Peter Pan. So this week we’re facing another milestone: considering starting medication to help with your muscle tone and your sleep. I don’t think we’re afraid of the medication itself or even what it represents as a milestone of destructive progress. But we are afraid that the medication will sedate you and steal from us your little bit of personality, of engagement, of fleeting laughter, that remains. People have warned us that these aspects of you will go away too, but it just feels too soon.