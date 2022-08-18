I put my family on a 'screentox' for a week. Here's how it went

During the school year, my husband and I have set rules around iPad use for our three kids, ages 10, 8 and 6: none until Friday after school, and then whenever we’re not otherwise engaged in the many activities — track, soccer, baseball — the weekend brings, it’s free rein.

Without those parameters in place come summer, however, and with both of us still working while the kids are off from school, things felt like they were getting a little out of control. Upon wake-up each morning, iPads. Not otherwise engaged during the day? IPad. After-dinner wind-down time? IPad.

I wasn’t much better, mind you. Of course, my phone is also my access to email, work assignments and information from schools and camp. But there was plenty of time after I had checked and responded to those emails I found myself scrolling social media or shopping for things I don’t need, simply because they popped into my head and the phone — and the Amazon app — was within reach.

I'll be honest: My kids didn't love the idea of giving up their tablets. But keeping them busy with other activities helped. Courtesy Genevieve Shaw Brown

I decided it was time for a “screentox” — a screen detox. I’m not sure if that’s a real word, but that’s how I presented it to the kids. They would not use their iPads and I would only check my phone at predetermined intervals (I decided on 2 hours) and delete all social media apps plus Amazon. But I wasn’t ready to jump in cold turkey, so before announcing this to the kids I first introduced a strict “no iPads until 3 p.m.” rule one day to see how it went.

It went better than expected. There was no pushback, the kids were happy to see me put away my phone as well and a lovely day was had by all. They did remember at 3 p.m. though, to ask for the iPads back. Still, I was motivated to move forward.

That was a Wednesday. I had planned to begin the official screentox the following Saturday when I would have no work and could dive right in, but as it happened, the very next day, my 8-year-old ran over his iPad with his ATV and smashed the screen to bits. And so, it was that moment the screentox began.

That first day, just after the ATV incident, was met with protest, especially from the culprit’s older sister and younger brother (“Why do weeee have to stop watching OUR iPads because heeeee broke his?”) I did not have a good answer, except to say that’s just “what I decided.” It took about 10 minutes of simply repeating this statement until they relented and all found something else to do.

With a few activities already on the calendar, that day went off without a hitch. The hardest part was the next morning,

With two out of three of our children waking up with the sun, we’d gotten into the habit of letting them have iPads in order to get a few more minutes of sleep. So the next morning, sure as the sun will rise and when it did, they came looking for iPads. But I had put them away and reminded them we were “taking a break from screens.” Which was all good and fine with them, but now I was the morning entertainment. It wasn’t even 6 a.m. and I was reading books, building Legos and making breakfast at an hour that seemed ungodly for eating anything, much less a multi-course meal.