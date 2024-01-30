Elyse Myers reveals her 4-month-old son has a hole in his heart and will require surgery

Elyse Myers revealed that her 4-month-old son, Oliver, will undergo heart surgery after physicians discovered a hole in his heart.

The TikTok personality shared the news with her fans in an emotional video she posted Jan. 30 on TikTok and Instagram. Myers said the hole was discovered after she took Oliver to a "routine checkup" just last week.

After Oliver's pediatrician heard a heart murmur during the checkup, he recommended Myers take her son for an echocardiogram.

“So, about a week ago, my son went into his 4-month checkup, just a routine newborn checkup. The doctor heard a little bit of a heart murmur and said, ‘You know, it’s probably nothing. We’ll just send you to cardiology so that he can get a little echocardiogram and confirm that it’s just an innocent murmur and he’ll grow out of it,'" Myers told followers in her video.

At the echocardiogram appointment, a tech discovered a "very large hole" in Oliver's heart, "between the bottom two chambers," Myers continued, adding, "It just doesn't close."

She added that she was previously unaware that her son was born with a ventricular septal defect, or VSD.

Myers was instructed to bring Oliver back to the medical facility the following day so a heart catheter could be inserted to allow doctors to assess "what's going on."

The catheter process, she told fans, is “a pretty extensive procedure, but you’re in and out in the same day which is shocking.”

After the hole in Oliver's heart was discovered, he was scheduled for surgery. He will undergo the operation "within the next couple of weeks," said Myers.

"The doctors are really confident that after the surgery, he will recover and grow right on track,” she explained in her video. “They seem to think that this will not affect him in life later after this is all fixed up.”

Myers said she and husband Jonas Myers "are handling it together and we’re leaning on each other," noting that the couple's ordeal with Oliver's heart unfolded over the course of a little more than a week.

“But now that we’ve kind of gotten through all of the information and kind of have a good grasp on what’s going on, I just wanted to let you guys know.

"I’m not going to be updating everything the whole time, just the big ones," added the internet personality, who is also mom to a toddler-aged son named August.

Elyse Myers concluded her video by telling fans, "We love you guys. It’s going to be OK. It’s going to be OK. He’s gonna be good and he’s gonna be good. We’re gonna be good.”

Myers wrote in the caption of her video, "We are so grateful to everyone at Children’s Hospital for the incredible care they continue to give our family."

Myers announced Oliver's arrival on Sept. 14, 2023 when she shared three photos of the newborn with his parents in the hospital on Instagram.

"We love you so much, Oliver," she wrote at the time, adding a heart emoji.