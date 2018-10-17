Deal Alert: 52 percent off Graco's popular baby jumper with over 2,400 reviews

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Keeping babies entertained is not an easy feat. So when you finally find a trick that works, you stick with it.

Mindy Kaling says her new bundle of joy, Katherine, is obsessed with the Graco Doorway Bumper Jumper. And today, it's over 50 percent off on Amazon!

Graco Doorway Bumper Jumper, $19 (usually $40), Amazon

The bouncing contraption boasts 4.5 stars on Amazon from over 2,400 reviews. The Wirecutter, a product-review site owned by the New York Times, also included this model as its pick for the best doorway jumper.

This trusty little jumper clamps to doorways (though it shouldn't leave a mark) and features safety springs that allow your little one to bounce, play and, according to Kaling, "burn off so much energy."

An inexpensive toy that'll tire your little ones out enough to sleep through the night? There are few things with better value than that.

