Rumer Willis shares 1st photos of dad Bruce Willis with her baby daughter

Rumer Willis celebrated her dad, Bruce Willis, on Father’s Day with a touching Instagram tribute.

"Seeing my father hold my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. His sweetness and love for her was so pure and beautiful," Rumer Willis began an Instagram post on June 18. "Papa I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the silliest, most loving, coolest Daddio a girl could ask for. Best Girl Dad in the game…."

In the slideshow, Bruce Willis, who has frontotemporal dementia, is shown holding his 2-month-old granddaughter, Louetta. Rumer Willis, 34, also shared a photo of herself posing with her baby girl and her dad. These are the first pictures Rumer Willis has shared of her father with Louetta.

In the second half of her Father's Day post, Rumer Willis shouted out her partner, musician Derek Richard Thomas.

“Thank you for building a beautiful garden for Lou to play in and eat from. Thank you for filling the house with music for her to hear. Thank you for all the late night diaper changes and silly faces,” she wrote. “I’m so grateful our girl has a papa that loves her so much and someone so goofy and weird so she knows that’s ok for her to be too. Thank you for the greatest girl I could imagine in my wildest dreams.”

Rumer Willis shared a photo of herself posing with her dad, Bruce Willis, and her baby daughter, Louetta, for Father's Day. @rumerwillis via Instagram

Bruce Willis shares daughters Rumer, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 29, with his ex-wife and close friend, Demi Moore. The “Die Hard” star and Emma Heming Willis, who have been married for 14 years, are the parents of Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9.

Last year, Bruce Willis' family said he was diagnosed with aphasia, which affected his cognitive abilities, prompting him to step away from acting. Last February, his family announced that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a less common type of dementia that impacts the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain.

In an emotional essay for Vogue last month, Tallulah Willis opened up about the first signs that something was wrong with her father.

“It started out with a kind of vague unresponsiveness, which the family chalked up to Hollywood hearing loss: ‘Speak up! "Die Hard" messed with Dad’s ears,’” she wrote. “Later that unresponsiveness broadened, and I sometimes took it personally. He had had two babies with my stepmother, Emma Heming Willis, and I thought he’d lost interest in me.”

“This couldn’t have been further from the truth,” she added.

Tallulah Willis said she’s been savoring every moment with her dad and her niece Louetta.

“There’s this little creature changing by the hour, and there’s this thing happening with my dad that can shift so quickly and unpredictably. It feels like a unique and special time in my family, and I’m just so glad to be here for it,” she concluded.