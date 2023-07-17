Rod Stewart poses with 7 of his 8 children in rare family photo

Rod Stewart, who is in the middle of a world tour, enjoyed some down time with his biggest fans.

In a recent picture, which Stewart’s wife Penny Lancaster shared on Instagram, the singer, 78, is seen posing with seven of his eight children, and three of his grandkids.

“Celebrating being together,” Lancaster, 52, captioned her post.

Rod Stewart posed for a family photo while touring in Europe. @penny.lancaster via Instagram

Stewart and Lancaster, a model, are parents of sons Alastair, 17, and Aiden, 12. He shares Kimberly, 43, and Sean, 42, with ex-wife Alana Stewart, 78, while Renee, 31, and Liam, 28, are from his marriage to Rachel Hunter, 53. The Grammy winner is also dad of Ruby, 36, with former partner Kelly Emberg, 64.

Stewart’s daughter Sarah Streeter, 59, was not in the photo. Streeter, who was born when Stewart was 17, was raised by adoptive parents and later reconnected with her famous father.

“I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids,” Stewart told People in 2021. “You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems.”

The British rock legend added that several of his children “went through their bad period of drinking too much and dabbling in drugs.” Sean appeared on VH1’s “Celebrity Rehab” in 2008, while Sarah has opened up publicly about her past struggle with substance abuse.

“But they all came out on the other side,” Stewart said. “As a dad, I’ve learned to listen and not my blow my top.”

Stewart and Lancaster celebrated their 16-year wedding anniversary in June. He has credited Lancaster, who he calls his "diamond," for organizing family vacations and making sure everyone stays in the touch despite their busy schedules.

"She is just the best ... I can't say enough about her," Stewart gushed during an appearance on U.K. talk show "Lorraine.