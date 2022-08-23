Patriots linebacker’s son takes 1st steps at football stadium: ‘Deuce walked to Dada’

New England Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. is one proud papa.

On Friday, the 24-year-old athlete tweeted a video of his 1-year-old son, Mack Wilson II, who goes by the nickname Deuce, taking his first steps inside Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

In the cute clip, which came the same night the Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers in a preseason game, Wilson sits on the field in his Patriots uniform holding out his arms to Deuce, who wears a matching Patriots jersey with "Wilson II" on the back.

"Come here," Wilson sweetly tells his little boy. "Come here, Deucey."

The toddler then begins tentatively walking toward his dad, who proudly grabs his son into his arms.

“The highlight of my night,” Wilson gushed in his video's caption. “Deuce walked to Dada.”

The following day, Wilson gushed about the milestone moment again when he tweeted images of the two of them on the stadium's field.

"My son really took his 1st steps in @GilletteStadium. That’s wild," he wrote.

The NFL also celebrated Deuce's accomplishment by tweeting a video and photos of the touching father-son moment.

"First steps on the football field. This is beautiful, @MackWilSr," the league wrote alongside the images.

Earlier this month, Wilson celebrated his son's first birthday by sharing adorable pics of him on Twitter.

"Screaming Happy 1st Birthday to my little man. I’m so blessed and honored to be your father. You’ve taught me alot over the past 12 months and I can’t thank God enough for bring you into this world," wrote the linebacker.

He added, "I love you Mack Wilson II. #TheBig1."

Later the same day, Wilson tweeted pics showing him presenting Deuce with a birthday cake at a Patriots practice. In two of the festive images, the little boy's face is covered in cake frosting.

"The highlight of practice today. Happy 1st bday again son," wrote Wilson.