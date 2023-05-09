Luke Bryan shares a rare photo with his 15-year-old son, and a very large fish

Singer Luke Bryan and his son Bo are both avid outdoorsmen.

Bryan, 46, recently shared a photo of himself and Bo, 15, standing on a dock and holding a very large fish.

“Bo Bryan. Welcome to the 10 pound club,” the proud dad captioned his Instagram.

Fans marveled at Bo’s impressive catch — and the uncanny resemblance between him and Bryan, singer of the aptly titled “Huntin’, Fishin’ & Lovin’ Every Day.”

“I'm convinced there are 2 Luke Bryan’s here,” one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, “oh my god he’s literally your TWIN.”

Bryan and his wife, Caroline, have two biological children, Bo and 12-year-old Tate. The couple adopted their nephew and two nieces, Til, Jordan and Kris, after both of their parents passed away. (Bryan’s sister Kelly died suddenly in 2007, and her husband, Ben, died of a heart attack just seven years later.)

During a 2019 appearance on TODAY, Bryan opened up about going from uncle to guardian, and praised Caroline for supporting the whole family.

“I do it with (the help of) my wife, hand in hand,” the country star explained. “The work that she puts in with the children … I mean, it’s just amazing. I look at her phone and it’s just pinging and vibrating and going off constantly, and it’s the children.”

“She’s just really stepped in and just crushed that role at being someone for them,” he added.

Bryan and Caroline met in 1998 while studying at Georgia Southern University. They tied the knot in 2006.

Bryan told People in 2013 that he hopes to retire on a farm and spend his days "rocking on a porch swing" with Caroline "and a yard full of grandkids."

"That's a big ol' fulfilled life for me," he said.