They grew up without a dad in their lives. They won’t let that happen to their kids

When Angel Juarez became a father at 21, he Googled "how to be a good dad."

He had no idea. Juarez, who shares 4-month-old daughter, Dejà, with his wife, Dakgma Ojeda, grew up with a largely absent father. In response, Juarez said he began destroying property and hanging out with local gang members.

"I was angry," Juarez told TODAY Parents.

By age 14, Juarez was stealing and selling drugs. He didn't think he'd live to see 18. Juarez said he lost many close friends to gun violence.

After a wakeup call that involved a stint in a juvenile detention center, Juarez broke free from crime and graduated with an associate’s degree in psychology from Morton College in Illinois. But his life is still filled with challenges. Juarez and his family are living in a homeless shelter now. Previously, they were camping in a storage unit.

“Dejà was born into this,” Juarez said. But he and Ojeda, 21, hope to have their own place soon. Juarez is getting a commercial driver’s license so he can work as a long-distance trucker.

“I finally have a plan to move forward,” Juarez shared.

And he said he owes his brighter future, in part, to the Dovetail Project in Chicago.

Angel Suarez (with his daughter, Dejà, and wife Dakgma Ojeda) showed off his diploma from The Dovetail Project. Courtesy Angel Juarez

Three months ago, Juarez’s internet searches led him to the non-profit organization, which provides Black and Latino men between the ages of 17 and 24 with the tools they need to be positive role models for their children.

Participants learn parenting, life and job skills as well as felony street law and family law. The program was founded by Sheldon Smith, a Chicagoan who is determined to break the cycle of absentee fathers.

“When the dads complete the 12-week course, they get a job or a GED and a $500 stipend,” Smith told TODAY.

Juarez said The Dovetail Project is helping him to unlearn machismo, and learn healthier habits.