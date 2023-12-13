Gordon Ramsay’s newborn son is his dad’s spitting image: See the pic

There’s no denying Gordon Ramsay has strong genes.

The celebrity chef, 57, and wife Tana Ramsay, 49, surprised fans on Nov. 11 when they announced the birth of their 6th child, a son named James.

Recently, Tana posted on Instagram a new photo of James, and fans can’t get over the 4-week-old baby’s uncanny resemblance to his dad.

“Bloody hell you’ve shrunk Gordon!” one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, “OMG!!! It’s literally another Gordon.”

Several people noted that James has inherited Ramsay’s trademark blonde hair and steely blue eyes. And check out the newborn’s stoney facial expression! It’s as if he’s intentionally mimicking the "Kitchen Nightmares" star.

Gordon Ramsay and his newborn son James are twins. Jason Mendez / WireImage

Ramsay and Tana, who have been married 27 years, are also parents of Meghan, 25, twins Jack and Holly, 23, Tilly, 22, and Oscar, 4.

Earlier this year Ramsay appeared on the podcast “Dish,” where he opened up about the age gap between his six children. At the time, Oscar was Ramsay’s youngest.

“He’s like a little adult at four because he’s got four big siblings that he answers to,” Ramsay revealed.

Oscar has taken a shine to his little brother. In a recent Instagram video, Oscar cuddles James and tells him that he’s a “sweetheart” and “gorgeous.”

“Brothers in arms, bonding as brothers should do,” Ramsay captioned his post in part.

In June 2019, Ramsay’s eldest son Jack reflected on his relationship with his dad.

“I always got the sense of, with you, you work hard to play hard,” Jack said during a interview on British GQ’s YouTube channel. “Sometimes I think you work harder, maybe too hard sometimes.”

“You leave the house at 6 a.m., you don’t come back until I’m in bed having finished homework and school,” Jack continued. “But like you said, we have quality time together. We go for drives, we play sports. It’s that balance that I find, you always get it 100% spot on.”