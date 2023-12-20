Chris Hemsworth defends son calling him Chris: ‘True mates don’t call each other dad’

Chris Hemsworth caught flack from fans after he shared footage from a family fishing trip in Fiji.

In the Instagram video, Hemsworth, 40, is shown reeling in a massive fish as his 9-year-old son cheers him on. (The Australian actor and wife Elsa Pataky are parents of twin boys Sasha and Tristan. He did not specify which child is in the clip).

“Come on, Chris! Keep on fighting it,” the tween tells his Dad in the video.

“My son wanted to catch a fish for the locals in Fiji and after 3 attempts and about 12 hrs at sea we pulled in this beauty. Fed the village for 3 days,” Hemsworth explained in his caption. “Ps if your (sic) wondering why my son calls me Chris it’s because I’m his BFF and true mates don’t call each other dad.”

"Disrespect calling your father by his name at that age. I have always heard Chris call his father dad," one person wrote in the comments.

Added another, “It’s sad he doesn’t call you dad. Being a dad is special.”

Other reactions included:

"Nah the son calling his dad by Chris is weird and not BFF behavior."

"Hilarious that yor son calls you Chris."

"He can be your best mate but first you're his DAD."

"Did you call your dad by his first name? Going to be interesting when you need to be their Dad and not their friend."

"Glad you cleared that up because where I come from if I called my dad by his first name I wouldn't have a mouth anymore."

"My mum was my bff and I still called her mum."

Others were upset that the "Avengers" star took his brood on a fishing excursion. As one person fumed, “Teaching kids to find joy in killing animals, it’s quite sick.”

Last year, Hemsworth opened up about his idyllic life in Byron Bay, Australia.

“We live on about 11 acres along the coast, and then we have a big farm nearby with a bunch of horses on it. And my kids are as outdoorsy and adventurous as they come. It’s about trying to keep up with them these days. We’re very, very lucky,” Hemsworth told Vanity Fair.

That said, Hemsworth and Pataky still struggle to keep their kiddos off of screens.

“That’s always a battle,” he shared. “But it’s like we have a lot of things to keep them busy, motorbike riding, horse riding, surfing, skating. But when we go on a film set or we travel through Europe and we’re staying in hotels and we don’t have access to the wilderness, they very quickly sink into that lifestyle, which is sugar, TV, video games. How can they not?”