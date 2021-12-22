Watch Mariah Carey's dogs bark the 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' chorus

Mariah Carey is still celebrating after her 1994 hit single "All I Want for Christmas Is You" made a big return to the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart and took over its No. 1 spot this holiday season.

The singer has been celebrating all weekend by posting videos of her Christmas song playing in the background on Instagram — and her latest clip is the funniest one yet.

In the video, Mariah walks next to her two children and their pet dogs in a bright red dress singing the chorus to "All I Want for Christmas Is You." When she gets to the part where she hits her high note, Carey and her twins — Moroccan and Monroe Cannon — adorably start howling before their dogs join in.

"All I Want For Christmas Is… 🐶🐶," the "Rarities" singer jokingly captioned the post.

Carey has been spending time with her family in Aspen, Colorado, all this week. On Sunday, she shared a photo of herself and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka boarding a flight to the winter destination.

"Aspen bound ❤️🎄," Carey wrote in the caption.

Then, on Monday, the "Precious" actor posted a cute video of her and her 10-year-old children playing outside by a hot tub. She said that one of their Christmas traditions is to take a dip in the steaming hot water before rolling around in the snow outside. Then, they jump back into the pool and enjoy each other's company to warm up again.

Carey shares her kids with ex-husband Nick Cannon. Cannon recently suffered a devastating loss when he learned his 5-month-old son Zen, died of a malignant brain tumor.

