Dylan Dreyer won’t forget where she was five years ago today —that’s the day she became a mom for the first time. In a post on Instagram, the TODAY meteorologist shared a sweet message to her oldest son, Calvin. She also marked his birthday with a throwback image and a picture from his first day of kindergarten.

“This time 5 years ago I was in the hospital and I left there as a mom,” she wrote. “This happy, sweet, curious, kind hearted, caring, hilarious, strong smart, all around incredible big brother brings nothing but joy and love to our family.”

Lately, Calvin has been practicing his sibling skills even more as he’s now the eldest of two brothers — Oliver, 23 months, and Rusty, 11 weeks old. Rusty was born Sept. 29, six weeks before his due date. When Dreyer’s youngest was only 1 month old, Dreyer gushed about Calvin’s brother skills, noting that he is “absolutely obsessed” with Rusty.

“Cal and Ollie love it when his eyes are opening and he’s looking all around and taking in the sights and sounds,” she said. “If I leave the room, Calvin lays next to RJ (that’s what Calvin calls him) and says he’ll watch him for me.”

The brotherly love runs deep for Calvin.

“It’s hard to find a picture where Calvin isn’t hugging him and kissing him or laying on top of him,” she said.

Dreyer’s husband, Brian Fichera, also shared a touching birthday wish to Calvin with several baby pictures and some recent snapshots.

“Happy birthday cal. For the first couple years, I was raising you the best I could … and now suddenly you are part of my full time support squad and an actual partner and friend,” he wrote on Instagram. “I love you Calzone.”

It’s been a big year for Calvin. On top of adding extra doting on Rusty into his daily routine, he started kindergarten. Here’s hoping that 5 is as fun as 4 for Calvin.