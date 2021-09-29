See the 1st photo of Dylan Dreyer's new baby — and hear his new nickname!

TODAY meteorologist Dylan Dreyer and her husband, Brian Fichera, are officially parents of three and we are getting our first look at their latest addition.

Fichera gushed over the new baby — and his wife — in a new Instagram post sharing the first photo of little Russell James.

"Guys this is our son Russell James Fichera," Fichera captioned the snap which shows a masked Dylan enjoying a skin-to-skin moment with the newborn.

It appears the family has already coined a nickname for their newest member, too.

Fichera continued, "Rusty managed to expedite immense love and joy into the world 6 weeks earlier than expected. His mother, @dylandreyernbc already went beyond what I thought was possible a human being could do to safely bring him into this world. I’m in awe and in love. Thank you for all of your well wishes and support."

The baby boy is named Russell, after Brian’s father and James, after Dylan’s. He joins big brothers Calvin Bradley, 4, and Oliver George, 20 months.

The 3rd hour of TODAY co-anchor revealed in May that she and Brian were expecting a baby this November and later discovered the baby's gender in an on-air reveal. On Tuesday, Dylan shared that her water broke six weeks early and that their little guy was due to arrive this week.

"My water broke Sunday evening and I’ve been hanging at the hospital. Our little guy is anxious to get out and meet us!" she captioned a hospital bed selfie on Instagram.

Dylan has previously been candid that she and her husband struggled to conceive their third son due to secondary infertility. The condition, which affects about 10% of couples, leads to struggle conceiving after a past pregnancy. Dylan first revealed that she had dealt with the condition after Calvin was born. In 2019, she experienced a miscarriage, then later gave birth to Oliver.

“When we first got married, we thought maybe one day we’d have kids,” Dylan shared earlier this year. “But then we became obsessed with them….You just realize they’re the best things in the world.”

