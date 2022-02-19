Arnold Schwarzenegger might've just started a new trend.

The "Terminator: Dark Fate" star showed off an unconventional way of cutting hair when he used a pair of giant scissors to give his son Patrick a trim.

"Saved 50 bucks today," Patrick, 28, wrote on Instagram when he shared a clip of his dad doing his hair.

In the 12-second video, Patrick erupted in laughter when Arnold showed off the pair of scissors he was using, which were about the size of Patrick's head.

But despite his son's reaction, Arnold remained focused on the task at hand and kept clipping Patrick's blonde tips.

"Twilight" actor Taylor Lautner thought the whole thing was funny and commented, "I cannotttttt."

One of Arnold's fans said, "This is amazing 😂😂😂," while another asked if the actor could do his own hair.

"Arnold! I need hair cuts 😂😂😂😂😂👌🏼," they wrote.

Patrick Schwarzenegger's girlfriend, Abby Champion, helps him dry his hair with what appears to be a leaf blower out on the lawn. Instagram / Instagram

After he was done, Patrick showed off the next step in his grooming process when he shared a photo of girlfriend Abby Champion drying off his hair with what appeared to be a leaf blower.

But once his hair was to his liking, Patrick displayed the finished look on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Thanks Dad."

Patrick Schwarzenegger shows off the haircut he got from his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger on his Instagram Stories. Instagram / Instagram

He also shared a photo of himself getting ready for a date before he posted a clip of his drink at dinner.

All in all, it seemed like everything worked out for the "Grown Ups 2" actor.

Like his dad, Patrick is passionate about acting. Last year, he played Ben in the sci-fi thriller, "Warning," and now he currently has three more projects — "The Staircase," "The Yacht," and "The Terminal List" — in the works.

In 2020, Patrick revealed what Arnold and his mom, Maria Shriver, thought about his success.

“He’s so proud of me. Both my parents are proud of me,” he told TODAY at the time.

"They’re so supportive," he added, "and I couldn’t ask for a better parent duo.”

Related: