Ciara and Russell Wilson reveal gender of baby No. 2 in cute video

Ciara and Russell Wilson will soon be a welcoming a baby boy!

The pregnant singer, 34, and her NFL star hubby, 31, shared the happy news in a cute gender reveal video they each shared Tuesday on Instagram.

The couple made the celebration a family affair by including their nearly 3-year-old daughter, Sienna, and Ciara's 5-year-old son, Future Zahir, whose father is the singer's ex-boyfriend, rapper Future.

The short clip finds the family dressed in summery clothes as they stand in front of swaying palm trees. Both Ciara and Wilson, who's the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, hold cannons that will soon burst clouds of blue or pink confetti into the air. When the parents ask their children whether their hearts are set on a baby brother or sister, little Future reveals he'd like a brother.

"What do you want it to be?" Ciara asks Wilson.

"You know what I want it to be," he tells her.

As for the expectant mom, she revealed she would be fine with "whatever God has for us."

When the cannons blast out clouds of blue, the whole family cheers. Little Future is seen happily running around the yard.

"Gender Reveal!! What’s it gong to be @DangeRussWilson ?!! Aaaaaah!!!" Ciara captioned the cute video.

The couple, who married in July 2016, announced they were expecting their second child together in late January when Ciara shared a photo of herself in a bikini that showed off her baby bump.

“Number 3,” she captioned the pic.

Wilson shared his own version of the pic — which featured him standing proudly in the foreground.

The Super Bowl champ told People magazine last month that he and and his wife were making the the most of being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic. "What Ciara and I are trying to do is find even a little goodness in this. We get to spend quality time with our kids," he said.