Ciara just made a major hair change! Or did she?

The "Level Up" singer hit the Accessories Council Excellence (ACE) Awards red carpet Monday night rocking a brand new pixie cut, and left us wondering: Is her new 'do real or just a wig?

The mother of two posted a short video of herself posing with her new shorter style, captioning the post "Chop it awf ☺️😘."

But just hours before debuting her pixie cut, Ciara showed off her long, curly locks on Instagram.

Wig or not, Ciara certainly chose an appropriate time to debut her shorter style. After all, she was on hand at last night's ACE Awards to accept the style icon award, and she certainly looked the part.

Style icon indeed. Bonnie Biess / Getty Images

The singer sported a pair of high-waisted black pants with a long train, a crop top with feathers and sequins and black, frilly sandals.

Now we just have to wait and see if the look is permanent!

See Ciara's hair changes through the years:

The 33-year-old is no stranger to bold hairstyles, and is known for regularly switching up her style. But it's been a while since she made such a drastic change.

Ciara briefly sported a pixie cut back in 2009. Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

The last time we saw Ciara rock a pixie cut was back in 2009.

Ciara channeled Diana Ross at the 2019 Met Gala with a larger than life, fabulous 'fro.

Back in February, the singer debuted a sassy bob with bangs.

Last summer, the mother of two rocked a trendy lob (long bob).

Ciara isn't afraid to play with texture, and showed off some curly bangs last June.

The mom-of-two often sports darker locks, but she occasionally brightens things up with highlights.

At the 2016 Met Gala, the singer went bold with silver strands.

Also in 2016, Ciara turned heads with split bangs and bold balayage.

The "Thinkin Bout You" singer most often sports long locks, but on occasion she makes a flirty chop.

Venturelli / WireImage

In 2007, Ciara sported a light brown hair color that was totally flattering, if you ask us.

Ralph Notaro / Getty Images

Old-school Ciara! The singer broke onto the scene with long dark locks, which she often wore sleek and straight.