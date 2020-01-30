Ciara and Russell Wilson are expecting another baby — see their sweet announcement

Sign up for our newsletter

Ciara and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, are expanding their family.

The singer, 34, announced on Instagram Thursday that she is pregnant.

“Number 3,” she wrote, alongside a photo of her showing her baby bump in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

Wilson also revealed the news on his Instagram page.

“Number 3,” the Super Bowl champion captioned a picture of him in the foreground while his wife is blurred behind him. Wilson also just so happens to wear a No. 3 jersey for the Seahawks.

The couple, who have been married for three years, are parents to daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, born in April 2017.

Ciara also has a 5-year-old son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

After she and Wilson had their daughter, she welcomed her new bundle of joy with a special message on Instagram.

"No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm," she wrote, in part.