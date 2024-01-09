Raiding your mom's closet takes on a whole new meaning when your mother is Melanie "Mel B" Brown, also known as "Scary Spice" of Spice Girls fame.

On an appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Mel B told Fallon that her daughter, 24-year-old Phoenix Brown, sent her a "flurry" of photos, asking, "'Mom, do you like this? Do you like that?'" Mel B said that before she could critique the photos, "I had to get my glasses on."

Once she was wearing her glasses, Mel B could fully take in what her daughter had done with her photoshoot.

"She's got all my bloody outfits on," she said. "The b---- stole my look and went into my wardrobe, and I'm like, 'You'd better bring all that stuff back right now 'cause they're my clothes."

Though she seemed like she was joking about her daughter's escapades, Mel B told Fallon just moments earlier that she was "so pissed at this. I was so annoyed."

Fallon noted that Phoenix is the "spitting image" of her mom.

"I did think he was a bit of a trick like, 'Who wore it better?'" Mel B joked. "I was like, 'Me!'"

Mel B went on to discuss the early days of the band, when the women lived in a house together, danced to her choreography, begged producers and cowriters to work with them ... and dressed themselves.

"When I see stuff like that," Mel B said, indicating the old outfits her daughter borrow for the photoshoot, "that was like 50 cents, that top. I probably made the skirt myself."

Phoenix Brown and Mel B attend Cirque du Soleil's "LUZIA" premiere at Royal Albert Hall on January 13, 2022 in London, England. Karwai Tang / Getty Images

"Now they're vintage," Mel B said about her Spice Girl looks. She said that Phoenix commented, "Well, yeah, Mom, you're cool, but you really cool now because everything you wore back in the '90s has come back 'round."