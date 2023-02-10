Shemar Moore takes his newborn daughter to visit his mother’s grave: ‘Miss you every day Grandma Marilyn’

Shemar Moore shared a special moment with his “little miracle,” daughter Frankie.

The “S.W.A.T.” actor took his newborn to visit his late mother Marilyn’s grave and shared a photo of the bittersweet occasion. In the snap, posted on Instagram on Feb. 9, the actor holds his baby girl in his arm, while his partner, Jesiree Dizon, is by his side.

“Shemar, Jesiree, Frankie, and the spirit of Grandma Marilyn,” he wrote. “Mom’s dream was for me to become a father and give momma some grand babies… it took me a minute, but momma’s dream is now reality!!”

He added that he’s “accomplished much and experienced the good, the Great, the light, and the dark… but this I couldn’t do on my own.”

Moore shared how he and Dizon reconnected, found love and created their “magical lil human together.”

“I’ll call her ‘My little miracle’….. FRANKIE MOORE,” he added. “Jez, I love you and am so grateful… Daddy Loves Frankie… I love and miss you everyday Grandma Marilyn RIP 2/8/20.”

During an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” he shared that he was becoming a first-time dad at the age of 52. He also expressed how his mother would have been so proud.

“So I’m Shemar Moore, 52½ years old my mother is in heaven right now,” he said, noting that Feb. 8 would be the third anniversary of her death. “And on February 8th, I’m gonna make one of her dreams come true because in real life Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.”

“I’m so excited. I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that it was a ‘that ship has sailed’ kind of thing, but God had my back and things lined up,” he continued. “It’s gonna be the best part of my — my life is pretty grand, but I know that whenever God does call my name once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole.”

In a Jan. 25 Instagram post, he shared a photo of him and Frankie, calling her the “Love of my life.” He also dedicated a message to his mom, writing: “Grandma Marilyn is in heaven puff puff passing, drinking her wine, and doing her happy dance… I LOVE and MISS YOU everyday Mom.