Shemar Moore welcomes baby girl with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon: 'Dreams come true'

Shemar Moore is now a dad.

The former "Criminal Minds" star said he and his girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, have welcomed a baby girl in a Jan. 24 Instagram post.

"Ya boy is officially a Dad!!! Dreams come true!! The rest of my life is here!" he wrote in the caption of the photo.

The "S.W.A.T." actor announced he was going to become a father just two weeks ago during an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

"So I’m Shemar Moore, 52 and a half years old. My mother is in heaven right now,” he told Hudson, explaining that the third anniversary of her death will be Feb. 8. "And on Feb. 8, I’m gonna make one of her dreams come true because in real life Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy."

Hudson yelled when she heard the news and said his mother would be so proud of him.

"I’m so excited. I’m sorry she can’t be here. I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed' kind of thing, but God had my back and things lined up," Moore said. "It’s gonna be the best part of my — my life is pretty grand, but I know that whenever God does call my name once I get this experience, I’ll be able to go to heaven whole."

Moore shared a video on Jan. 9 from the baby's gender reveal party.

"Your boy got butterflies. This is a special day. This is a legendary day," Moore said at the beginning of the video. "Today, your boy ... Shemar Franklin Moore, is about to find out if he's going to be a daddy to a little girl or a little boy."

Moore and Dizon, 39, surrounded by friends and family, later watched as a helicopter approached in the sky and sprayed pink smoke, indicating the couple would be having a girl.

This is Moore’s first child. Dizon has a daughter and a son from previous relationships.

The couple have not confirmed the girl's name, but earlier in the video, Moore said the baby’s name would be Frankie if it was a girl, and Legend if it was a boy.