A family affair! Sara Evans’ daughter joins her on CMA Awards red carpet

Sara Evans brought a special plus one to the 2023 CMA Awards.

The country singer arrived at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville alongside her 19-year-old daughter, Audrey Schelske. The mother-daughter duo posed for photos before making their way inside, where the "A Little Bit Stronger" singer would be a presenter during the Nov. 8 awards ceremony.

Evans looked radiant in a black gown filled with shimmering sequins and a thigh-high slit. Her daughter, and mini-me, was all smiles as she stunned in a red floor-length gown that featured a square neck.

Olivia Evans and Sara Evans attend the 57th Annual CMA Awards. Jason Davis / WireImage

Evans is also mother to son Avery, 24, and daughter Olivia, 20. She shares the three children with her ex-husband, Craig Schelske. The pair were married from 1993–2007.

Before attending the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night, Evans and her son and daughters were in the holiday spirit.

On Oct. 30, Evans shared a photo of the four of them getting ready to carve pumpkins.

"Fall! Thank you God! #pumpkins #familyiseverything," she captioned the family photo.

Audrey Schelske replied in the comments, "love you mama!!!!"

Olivia Schelske added, "Love you," as well as, "I make us do fun things."

Last month, on Oct. 8, Evans celebrated her "baby," Audrey Schelske, turning a year older.

“Happy Birthday to the baby of the family but not a baby anymore! Time flies! Audrey you bring so much joy and life and laughter and love to all who know you!” the proud mom wrote alongside a slideshow. “One minute with you leaves you with hours of smiles! You are so beautiful and funny and brilliant and such a hard worker!”

She continued, “I love and admire everything about you! Especially your clothes! 🥰 we can’t wait to celebrate with you Bc you deserve all the love in the world! And I love your heart for God! You’re an amazing daughter too! Happy Birthday sweet angel.”

The 2023 CMA Awards, meanwhile, are hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. Follow along for all the highlights in our live blog.