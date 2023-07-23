Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava twin getting ready for a ‘perfect summer night’

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter, Ava Phillippe, spent the weekend getting ready for the “perfect summer night” together.

On July 23, the 47-year-old actor and producer shared a few sweet snaps of her and Ava Phillippe, 23, preparing for an event hosted by Oceana, an ocean conservation nonprofit.

In the first Instagram picture, the mother-daughter pair looked like twins as they wore Waldorf Astoria robes and posed for a selfie.

The final photo showed the “Sweet Home Alabama” star and her daughter striking the same pose as they attended the Oceana party together.

“Perfect Summer night with my girl @avaphillippe learning all about @oceana incredible conservation work,” the proud mom wrote in the caption.

Fans playfully debated in the comments if the 23-year-old looked more like her mom or her dad, actor Ryan Phillippe, in the pictures.

“Literally twins,” one person said.

Another gushed, “Omg you look like twin sisters.”

Meanwhile, plenty of fans said they thought she resembled the “I Know What You Did Last Summer” actor instead.

One comment said, “Naaa she is the female version of her father.”

Another agreed and wrote, “Why do ya’ll always say TWINS? They’re both very beautiful women, but Ava is the twin of her father. Deacon looks just like Reese.” Witherspoon and her ex-husband also share 19-year-old son Deacon.

Some fans fell somewhere in the middle.

“You look like sisters but I can see her daddy in that face too! Perfect combo,” one person commented.

Ava Phillippe also posted about their girls’ night out. She uploaded two adorable photos of them on her Instagram story and wrote, “Had a lovely night with my favorite mama & @biossance.”

She added, “Celebrating all the amazing work @oceana does to protect our oceans.”

Ava Phillippe frequently makes appearances on her mom’s Instagram page, causing fans to rehash their opinions on which one of her parents has the stronger genes.

The discussion was momentarily paused in December when Ava Phillippe debuted fiery orange locks at a runway event for Celine in Los Angeles. She walked the red carpet solo as she showed off her new look.

After switching things up, she returned to her blond roots, just like her mom.